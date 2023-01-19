Thomas, CVCC men top Hurricanes 90-88

LOUISBURG — The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team earned a thrilling 90-88 victory against Louisburg on Wednesday night.

Catawba Valley sophomore forward Shad Thomas scored 30 points — one point off his career high — and sophomore guard Braden Graham made a pair of clutch free throws late to help seal the win.

The Red Hawks (11-5, 6-3 in Region 10) took a 52-45 lead at halftime behind 20 points from Thomas and 10 from guard Evan Presnell.

Louisburg rallied in the second half, making five 3-pointers and outscoring CVCC 43-38 during the half.

However, Catawba Valley withstood the surge, and Graham made two free throws in the final 55.8 seconds to help the Red Hawks hold on for the Region 10 win. Graham finished the contest with 10 points.

Javen Chandler also reached double figures in scoring for CVCC with 15 points.

The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team returns to action on Saturday for a home conference contest against Pitt. Tipoff between the Red Hawks and Bulldogs is set for 3 p.m. and admission is $5.

Note: The Louisburg women's basketball team defeated CVCC 58-56 on Wednesday, dropping the Red Hawks to 3-5 overall and 2-2 in Region 10 play. CVCC visits Richard Bland on Saturday at 1 p.m.