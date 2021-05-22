THE RUBBER MATCH: Lenoir-Rhyne, Wingate ready to square off again in regional championship game

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Obviously coming off an injury, it was nice just to come back and be the player that I was before the injury,” said Moffat. “That was one thing I was worried about coming back, there was the thought of, ‘Am I going to be the same player I was before the injury?’ And then last year with all the rehab I did, I was prepared to go out there and do what I used to do and that’s what happened.

“It was tough that it had to happen, but it is what it is,” he added of the 2020 season being shut down. “But that’s what we took into this year, just understanding that we needed to take what we were building last year and apply it to this year.”

Both Dickinson and Moffat were members of the Bears’ 2018 team, which also reached the national semifinal round. L-R ended up falling to Saint Leo by a 12-11 final at home, finishing just short of the program’s first national championship appearance.

Now the talented attackmen have another opportunity to make history, this time as two of the most experienced players on the Bears’ roster. A redshirt senior, Dickinson chose to stay at L-R after receiving an extra year of eligibility due to COVID, and he’s certainly glad he made that decision.