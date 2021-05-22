THE RUBBER MATCH: Lenoir-Rhyne, Wingate ready to square off again in regional championship game

Lenoir-Rhyne is home to the 2021 South Atlantic Conference Men’s Lacrosse Player of the Year, Eric Dickinson. The Bears also have the SAC Men’s Lacrosse Scholar-Athlete of the Year, Myles Moffat, on their roster. Both were among the seven L-R players named to the All-South Region team this week, with Dickinson becoming the first player in program history to earn Regional Offensive Player of the Year honors.
Sophomore midfielder Bryce Reece was named First Team All-Region as well, while Moffat and senior defender Connor Stanley made Second Team All-Region. Graduate student faceoff specialist Zach Bodeau and junior goalie Noah Johnson were Third Team All-Region, with freshman defender Victor Powell earning All-Region Honorable Mention recognition.
From top to bottom, L-R’s roster is chock-full of talented players. Take last Sunday's NCAA Division II South Regional semifinal game against Tampa, for instance. The Bears faced deficits of 7-1 and 10-5 during the contest, but prevailed 16-15 in overtime thanks to a goal from freshman midfielder Colten McCracken with 4.5 seconds remaining.
“I think we’re deep, we’ve got a lot of guys,” L-R coach Greg Paradine said. “Another thing is these guys believe, they believe in the style of our play. ... I think we’re pretty dynamic offensively. So it’s just a matter of doing the simple things and if we do the simple things we’re gonna be in games, so they never feel like a lead is insurmountable.”
Doing the simple things is a big reason why the Bears are 14-1 and hosting the NCAA Division II South Regional championship game against SAC rival Wingate on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Moretz Stadium. The Bulldogs (12-2) are the only team to defeat L-R this season, although the Bears gained revenge with a victory over Wingate in the conference title contest. Now they can earn additional payback with another win over their league foes.
“They’re our conference rival and we see them once if not twice a year,” said Dickinson of Wingate. “... As far as competing against them, we’ve got to take advantage of what our weaknesses were and Coach (Paradine) has addressed that throughout the week, things like riding and clearing the ball. On the faceoffs there were a couple things that we have kind of zoned in on as far as what we can really improve on, and then on offense we’ve just got to play our game and do what we usually do.”
“They are super disciplined,” added Paradine of the Bears’ upcoming opponent. “They do what they do and they do it well. They have some really good offensive players, they’re always solid defensively, they ride well. They don’t make many mistakes, so we’ve got to be really good. We’ve got to limit our mistakes and you’ve got to be ready for a battle.”
The Bears were hoping to contend for a national championship in 2020, but following a 6-1 start, the rest of the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moffat was an integral part of L-R’s success during the shortened season, having returned to the squad after redshirting the 2019 campaign due to an injury; therefore, this season has been even more special for him.
“Obviously coming off an injury, it was nice just to come back and be the player that I was before the injury,” said Moffat. “That was one thing I was worried about coming back, there was the thought of, ‘Am I going to be the same player I was before the injury?’ And then last year with all the rehab I did, I was prepared to go out there and do what I used to do and that’s what happened.
“It was tough that it had to happen, but it is what it is,” he added of the 2020 season being shut down. “But that’s what we took into this year, just understanding that we needed to take what we were building last year and apply it to this year.”
Both Dickinson and Moffat were members of the Bears’ 2018 team, which also reached the national semifinal round. L-R ended up falling to Saint Leo by a 12-11 final at home, finishing just short of the program’s first national championship appearance.
Now the talented attackmen have another opportunity to make history, this time as two of the most experienced players on the Bears’ roster. A redshirt senior, Dickinson chose to stay at L-R after receiving an extra year of eligibility due to COVID, and he’s certainly glad he made that decision.
“I could have had the option to go somewhere else, but with the team feel that we have here and the atmosphere that our team has, plus the guys that were coming in as freshmen this year, it was just kind of a no-brainer choice to come back and try to finish out what we started last year,” said Dickinson. “This year we kind of kept the same momentum going and so far so good, we’re back to where we were when I was a sophomore. ... Myles and I have been in this position before. We’ve just got to take it one more step this time.”
“This team’s very special,” added Moffat, a redshirt junior who was the SAC Freshman of the Year in 2018. “We love each other in that dressing room, a lot of us have been playing together for four years. ... Every guy is ready to compete and win and that’s a big thing for us, and it’s the culture that’s been instilled through the coaches and they apply that to us. The leadership in this class has really played a big part in our success.”
Paradine was pleased with the fan support the Bears received last week, calling the scene at Moretz Stadium “an unbelievable atmosphere.” He's hoping for another sellout crowd on Sunday.
“Our guys fed off the crowd,” said Paradine of the win over Tampa a week ago. “Our alumni support was insane, the community support was awesome. I saw a lot of kids from our youth program in attendance. We want it loud and rowdy.
“That’s the advantage of being the No. 1 seed and being at home throughout the playoffs is home crowd,” he continued. “And that can lead us to hopefully a national championship.”
The winner of Sunday's matchup between the top-seeded Bears and No. 2 Wingate will advance to the national championship game. The title contest is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. on May 30 at the Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut.
