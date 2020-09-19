The Citadel embraces shot at No. 1 Clemson

“We’re going to do our best to compete with them on their level for as long as we possibly can and do everything we can to make it a football game for them,” Thompson said.

If the Bulldogs can, it will be their triple-option offense, which has taken down Power Five teams in the past like South Carolina in 2015 and Georgia Tech last season for their first-ever win over an ACC team.

“They can embarrass you quickly if you don’t play with the type of discipline that it takes every single play for four quarters,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “They keep attacking.”

Some things to watch when No. 1 Clemson plays The Citadel today:

SOCIAL JUSTICE

Clemson will continue its social justice initiatives during its home opener at Memorial Stadium. The field will have four black boxes with two saying “Unity” and the other two saying “Equality.” The players wore four helmet decals at Wake Forest that included words like “Love,” and “Equality” and phrases like “Black Lives Matter," and “Put A Stop To Racism.”

FUNDING ATHLETICS