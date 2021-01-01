Texas A&M, North Carolina look forward, await Orange Bowl

“That’s 4,000 yards worth of offense and our leading tackler on defense and two captains,” North Carolina coach Mack Brown said. “This is new for me because I’ve never had a guy not play in a ballgame. So, what we’ve done is we’ve handled it like guys are injured. It’s next man up. Got to do the best you can do.”

Carter and Williams combined for nearly 2,400 rushing yards this season including 544 yards, an FBS record for teammates in one game, against Miami in their regular season finale at Hard Rock Stadium last month. With them gone, it means even more pressure will be on North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell.

“People aren’t really giving us a chance anymore, especially with these guys opting out, so they’re probably thinking it’s going to be a blowout,” Howell said. “We know people are saying that about us, but we really don’t care about that. We know the guys we have.”

Texas A&M wanted to be in Hard Rock Stadium later this month, playing in the national title game on Jan. 11. But the Aggies were one spot away from making the four-team CFP field, a disappointment that they had to move on from quickly to get ready for the Orange Bowl.