Tar Heels return at Boston College

“You only get the one game (of tape) from this past year, which always makes it harder,” he said. “The nice thing for them is they’ve had two weeks to prepare for us, they’re fresh and they kind of got guys back who’ve been injured and they’re probably excited to play, too.”

COACHING MATCHUP

Brown is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame who has won nearly 250 games, including the 2005 national championship and a loss in the BCS title game four years later, but he has never faced Boston College in his 32-year career. Hafley, in his first year as a head coach, has two wins on his resume.

“It’s an honor for me to have the opportunity to go and coach against him," Hafley said. “He’s got to be one of the best college coaches of all time. ... I just have so much respect for him. He’s done an incredible job everywhere he’s been.”

RUNNING LATE

Boston College is last in the ACC in rushing yards per game — quite a come-down for a school known as O-Line U that blocked A.J. Dillon to three straight 1,000-yard season and led the conference in rushing last year. Hafley said not to blame the line, which has four starters returning but has had to shuffle around a little bit.