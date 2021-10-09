Tar Heels look to stay hot against 1-win Seminoles

CHAPEL HILL — North Carolina has looked like the team many expected in the preseason when playing at home. That could give the Tar Heels a chance to string together a win streak in the first half of October.

The Tar Heels enter today’s visit from Florida State with all three wins coming at home by comfortable margins, including by 20 points against Virginia and 31 points against rival Duke last weekend. This will be the second of three straight league home games before a nonconference trip to No. 14 Notre Dame.

“Usually you’ve got to win at home before you can win on the road,” UNC coach Mack Brown said. “You’ve got the comforts of home. You’ve got crowds, momentum changes are easier. … To be a good team, you’ve got to win at home. To be a great team, you’ve got to win on the road.”

To listen to Brown, the Tar Heels (3-2, 2-2 ACC) are stuck somewhere in between in the third year of his second coaching stint in Chapel Hill. They have lost both road games, first to Virginia Tech in the season opener and later a lopsided loss at Georgia Tech.

North Carolina averages 52 points and 587.3 yards per game in its three home games compared to 16 points and 361.5 yards on the road, going from No. 10 in the preseason AP Top 25 and the preseason Coastal Division favorite to unranked before October.