Tar Heels look to slow Hokies' run game

CHAPEL HILL — Eighth-ranked North Carolina has spent two games shutting down running games better than anybody in the country to start the season. The challenge will be much tougher against Khalil Herbert and 19th-ranked Virginia Tech today.

The Tar Heels (2-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) are allowing 54 yards rushing per game, best among 74 Bowl Subdivision teams to have played so far. But the Hokies (2-0, 2-0) have twice run for 300-plus yards to rank third nationally at 319 yards per game, while Herbert — a graduate transfer from Kansas — is averaging a national-best 156 yards.

“They have a really good plan on running the football,” UNC defensive coordinator Jay Bateman said. “They know how to do it. They do a lot of things to create conflict for you in the run game.”

The Tar Heels allowed 68 yards rushing against Syracuse in the Sept. 12 opener, then allowed 40 yards last week at Boston College. But coach Mack Brown pointed out that the Orange were shorthanded at running back with a rebuilt offensive line that surrendered seven sacks, while the Eagles ran it just 19 times.

“I do think we’re good on defense,” Brown said. “But I think those stats are skewed because of who we’ve played in the first two weeks.”