Tar Heels host Wofford with Howell's status uncertain

CHAPEL HILL — North Carolina’s quick success in Mack Brown’s second tenure has come with Sam Howell at the helm of high-scoring offenses. The Tar Heels could get an extended look today at how things will look without him.

The Tar Heels host Wofford from the Championship Subdivision in a one-week break from Atlantic Coast Conference play before visiting 25th-ranked rival North Carolina State in next week’s finale. There are 22 players set to participate in Senior Day farewell ceremonies — a list that includes Howell, a junior and top NFL prospect — as the Tar Heels try to become bowl eligible in their final home game.

And it’s unclear whether Howell will be ready to play due to an upper-body injury suffered in last week’s loss to No. 20 Pittsburgh, with Brown saying he’s a gametime decision.

“We’ll see how it is come Saturday,” Howell said. “But it’s something I’m putting a lot of time into. I really want to get out there as soon as possible, get back out there with my team.”