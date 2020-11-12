Tar Heels, Demon Deacons resume instate rivalry Saturday

That's why Brown wants to see this group “grow up and mature" and build off last week's win against Duke without "having a setback.”

“They're smart,” Brown said of the Demon Deacons. “They play outstanding in the red zone because they can run the ball. So what they do well is what we haven't done as well. We haven't done well controlling penalties and we haven't stopped the run really well, and they do all of those things well.”

Some other things to know about Saturday's Wake Forest-UNC game:

(ALMOST) TURNOVER-FREE

The Demon Deacons are the nation's only team to have played multiple games with just one turnover, a fumble late in the third quarter of the N.C. State loss on Sept. 19. That has them by far the best in the country in turnover margin at plus-14 on the season.

“It's really just taking the emphasis from our coaches in practice and you just kind of carry it over into the game," quarterback Sam Hartman said of avoiding turnovers. "It's going to happen once or twice here the rest of the year, so you've just got to be ready for it and bounce back from it.”

FINDING THE END ZONE