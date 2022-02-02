Tar Heels beat Louisville in OT

Love then sank two technical foul shots and Bacot made 1 of 2 foul shots for the whistle drawn on Curry for an 89-83 advantage. Love made 1 of 2 with five seconds to go for the game's final margin.

In regulation, after Bacot threw down a dunk to give North Carolina a 55-45 lead with 12:35 remaining, Louisville went on a shooting spree when El Ellis sank three 3s' and Cross another to give Louisville a 57-55 advantage. Neither team led by more than four points to end regulation.

Withers came up with spectacular block on R.J. Davis' wide-open layup attempt to send it to overtime tied at 74.

Ellis scored a career-high 25 points with a career-high five 3s for Louisville.

Earlier in the day, Louisville’s athletic board executive committee approved a new contract for Pegues that includes a guaranteed bonus of $340,000 and other incentives.

Pegues took over the Cardinals last week for the second time this season after coach Chris Mack and the school agreed to part ways.

Pegues guided Louisville to a 5-1 start while Mack was suspended and began his second stint with a 74-65 loss to No. 9 Duke on Saturday.