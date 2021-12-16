Tar Heels beat Furman 74-61

CHAPEL HILL — Dawson Garcia scored 20 points and grabbed a season-high 10 rebounds, Armando Bacot had his sixth double-double of the season and North Carolina pulled away in the second half to be beat Furman 74-61 on Tuesday night.

Bacot finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Brady Manek scored 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting and Caleb Love added 10 points for North Carolina (8-2). The Tar Heels have won five games in a row — allowing 63 or fewer over that span after giving up at least 83 points in the previous four.

Bacot threw down back-to-back dunks to spark a 13-2 run that he capped with a pair of layups 22 seconds apart to give the Tar Heels the lead for good and made it 54-43 with 15:51 to play. Furman (7-4) twice trimmed its deficit before RJ Davis made a jumper with 14:29 left and the Paladins trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

Alex Hunter led Furman with 21 points. Jalen Slawson added 12 points, seven assists and six rebounds.