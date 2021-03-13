TAMING THE WOLVES: Lenoir-Rhyne football outlasts Newberry in double overtime

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Playing without several starters including redshirt senior quarterback Grayson Willingham, the Lenoir-Rhyne football team pulled out a 27-20, double overtime victory over Newberry on the road Friday evening. The season-opening win was the Bears’ 18th straight South Atlantic Conference triumph and their 22nd consecutive regular-season victory dating back to the 2018 season.

L-R (1-0, 1-0 SAC) scored its first points of the season thanks to a pair of freshmen. Following a three-and-out by the Wolves to begin the contest, Jordan Holmes broke through for a blocked punt and Alvin James returned it 20 yards for a touchdown on his first career touch.

On the ensuing extra point, senior kicker Chase Allbaugh became the Bears’ all-time leader in points by a kicker, surpassing Zach Neumann with his 265th career point. Nevertheless, Newberry (1-1, 0-1) held the ball for nearly 20 minutes out of 30 in the opening half, scoring the tying TD on a 1-yard run from Malory Pinkney II in the first quarter before finding itself down 10-7 at the half following Allbaugh’s 45-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining in the second quarter.