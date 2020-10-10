Syracuse hosts winless Duke but remains an underdog again

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Orange have one streak going for them — they're picked as the underdog for the fourth straight time, even at home against a winless team and after a bye week to heal.

Syracuse (1-2, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) hosts Duke today in the second game inside the refurbished Carrier Dome. Duke (0-4, 0-4) has committed 15 turnovers, the most in the nation. Syracuse is coming off a 37-20 home victory over Georgia Tech and is second nationally in turnovers gained with 10.

The Blue Devils are slight favorites.

Go figure.

“We haven’t been favored (in any game) and you know, that’s OK," Syracuse coach Dino Babers said. "We need to get better.”

“We try not to focus on that,” Orange redshirt freshman cornerback Garrett Williams added.

Syracuse intercepted four passes in its victory over Georgia Tech, the highest single-game total in Babers’ five years as coach and the most interceptions by the Orange in 14 years. And four players accounted for those picks: freshmen defensive backs Ja’Had Carter and Rob Hanna had their first in college, as did redshirt senior defensive tackle Josh Black, while defensive back Trill Williams added his fourth.