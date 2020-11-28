Syracuse hosts NC State hoping to break 6-game skid

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Josh Black never envisioned his redshirt senior year at Syracuse would be like this — only one win and six consecutive losses heading into the final two games of the season.

“Losing is obviously something we don’t want to do. It’s just not us," said Black, a defensive end. "Winning is everything. All your hard work pays off in the end when you win and when you lose, it’s like, man, you’re starting from the ground up. Definitely, we’ve got to end out with some wins.”

The next chance comes today in the Carrier Dome against North Carolina State (6-3, 5-3 Atlantic Coast Conference). Syracuse (1-8, 1-7), coming off a 30-0 loss at Louisville, hasn't had a season this bad since it finished 1-10 in 2005 under Greg Robinson.

"We’re going to go out there and try to win the football game and try to get looks on as many people as we can ... to give us a jump-start into being, hopefully, a lot better in 2021,” Syracuse coach Dino Babers said.

N.C. State is coming off a 15-14 win over then-No. 21 Liberty, the difference a strong defensive performance and some big special-teams plays — namely a blocked field goal in the final seconds — to hand the Flames their first loss.