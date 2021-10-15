Syracuse faces Clemson in Friday night showdown

The Tigers, fresh from a bye week, are aiming to revert to the form they’re accustomed to on offense. Clemson has scored just 57 points combined against four Power Five opponents after averaging more than 44 points a game the past three seasons.

“We’re right there,” Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei said. “Just little stuff (we’re not doing) that could take us to the next level. We just shoot ourselves in the foot.”

DISRESPECTED CLEMSONClemson plays its first game as an unranked team since November 2014. Tigers linebacker James Skalski can’t fully wrap his head around that, frustrated the team hasn’t gotten more respect for how strongly it has played despite its record. Clemson hadn’t lost two games in September in seven seasons and must jump No. 16 Wake Forest and No. 22 North Carolina State, both undefeated in ACC play, if it hopes to try for a seventh straight league championship. “Our two losses are against the No. 1 team in the country (Georgia) at a neutral site, 10-3, and in double overtime at a Top 25 team (North Carolina State),” Skalski said. “That’s kind of frustrating on my part. Almost feel a little disrespected. I get it.”