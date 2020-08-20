Surratt opts out of Wake Forest’s football season

WINSTON-SALEM — In his first news conference since before spring practices started, coach Dave Clawson said last week that his Wake Forest football team has two position groups — offensive line and defensive backs — that have “the most-interesting battles and competitions.”
After Wednesday's news, it’s safe to add wide receiver to that mix.
With news that redshirt junior Sage Surratt is opting out of the season because of “uncertainties and risks associated with COVID-19,” Wake Forest is suddenly without its top playmaker — and seems dangerously thin at wide receiver.
The Deacons were expected to enter preseason camp with Donavon Greene, a redshirt freshman out of Mount Airy who played four games last season, starting opposite Surratt. Greene had 13 catches for 249 and two touchdowns last season — the bulk of that coming in his seven-catch, 170-yard performance at Syracuse.
In the spring, Greene had something of an up-and-down performance — or, as much as one can have in five practices. Clawson’s concern at that point was that expectations could weigh heavily on a player who’d played only four games.
“He made some plays the last four games of the season, but he’s still a redshirt freshman," Clawson said in the spring. "To do it and play at a high level is different than making a few plays in two games. He certainly can be, I think, an outstanding player. He got to play a little bit last year and had flashes of brilliance.”
Otherwise, it’s seemingly up in the air for which player grabs the other starting wide receiver position — and how the pecking order falls with backups.
Donald Stewart transferred from Stanford, where he had 14 catches for 188 yards and a touchdown in parts of four seasons. He played only eight games and had one reception in the last two seasons combined — 11 of his catches came in the 2017 season.
A.T. Perry played in nine games last season, his first action as a Demon Deacon. The redshirt sophomore has size (6-foot-5, 212 pounds) to make an impact and has flashed signs of being a contributor — one of his four catches last season was a third-and-long conversion in the Pinstripe Bowl — but the Deacons need more consistency from him.
Nolan Groulx entered as a four-star receiver in the same realm as Greene but saw the field last season only in spot duty in the bowl game. His skillset is versatile enough to play outside receiver positions or in the slot, but he mainly worked at wide receiver in the spring.
It’s possible freshman Jahmal Banks could contribute. The 6-4, 216-pounder enrolled early but did not practice in the spring because of a minor injury. Wake Forest hasn’t had a freshman receiver play more than four games since 2015 — when Alex Bachman, Tabari Hines and Chuck Wade Jr. all did so.
Surratt’s departure means Wake Forest will be without its top five receivers from last season; Kendall Hinton, Scotty Washington, Jack Freudenthal and Steve Claude were all seniors.
Those five amounted to a combined 226 catches, 3,145 yards and 27 touchdowns — or, 80.1% of catches, 83.9% of yards and 87.1% of touchdowns last season.
Surratt’s departure leaves the Deacons without an established option at any wide receiver position — Greene stood out late last season but played only in the final four games, Stewart is a grad transfer from Stanford who has 14 catches in his career and Perry had four catches for 62 yards and a touchdown last season as a redshirt freshman.
It's unclear whether Surratt is the scholarship player Clawson mentioned last Friday as having opted out of the season, or whether another player is also out.
"I have spoken with Sage, and our program supports his decision regarding the upcoming season, COVID-19 and to prepare for the 2021 NFL draft," Clawson said through a team spokesman. "I told him that our staff and his teammates are always here for him. Sage will always be a Deacon."
Surratt is slated to graduate in December with a degree in economics.
Surratt landed on three preseason watch lists for college football awards — the Biletnikoff (top receiver), Maxwell (top all-around player) and Wuerffel (community service and leadership on and off the field). He was an All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection and third-team All-America pick by Athlon last season.
Todd McShay of ESPN published a mock draft last week that had Surratt picked 24th overall, citing his size and propensity for scoring.
Surratt is the fourth key ACC player, the first to play offense, to opt out. The others have been Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley, Miami defensive end Gregory Rousseau and Pittsburgh defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman. Surratt is the second star receiver nationally to opt out, along with Rashod Bateman of Minnesota.
Surratt, one of the ACC’s premier playmakers, is a 6-3, 215-pounder who had 66 catches for 1,001 yards and 11 touchdowns in nine games last season. He suffered a season-ending shoulder injury at Virginia Tech and missed the final four games.
Surratt’s breakout season featured a touchdown catch in each of the first six games, culminating with a three-touchdown performance against Louisville.
After redshirting in 2017, Surratt had 41 catches for 581 yards and four touchdowns in 2018 — including a one-handed catch that sparked the Deacons’ win at N.C. State in Jamie Newman’s first start — and a touchdown in the Birmingham Bowl.
Though his Deacons career was only two seasons (22 games), Surratt is tied for ninth in career receiving touchdowns (15). His 1,000-yard season a year ago was only the sixth in program history.
Surratt, from Lincolnton, went to Wake Forest after a remarkable high school career that saw him net the Associated Press’ Male Athlete of the Year designation in football and boys basketball in his senior year for North Carolina. He is the state’s all-time career record holder for catches (366), receiving yards (5,926) and receiving touchdowns (80) and ended his basketball career as the state’s second-leading scorer (2,951 points).
