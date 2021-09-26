SUPER SENIORS: Louba’s 4 sacks, Young’s 3 TDs help Bears tame Lions

Over 20 seniors chose to use the extra year of eligibility offered by the NCAA due to COVID-19 and return to play football for Lenoir-Rhyne this season. Referred to as “super seniors” by head coach Mike Jacobs prior to the season, many of them played a major role for the Bears during their home opener against Mars Hill on Saturday night.

One such player was Dan Louba, who finished with four sacks to tie the program record set by Brad Lindamood in 2001. Another was Dareke Young, who became only the seventh player in L-R history to catch three touchdown passes in a game while hauling in eight receptions for a game-high 160 yards.

As a result of their efforts, along with numerous other standout performances by the 17th-ranked Bears, L-R was able to bounce back from last week’s loss to Newberry with a 31-16 victory over the Lions. Saturday’s contest was played in front of 5,246 fans at Moretz Stadium, and was the 50th all-time meeting between the Bears and Mars Hill.

“It was incredible,” said Jacobs of having a full-capacity crowd. “I thought not only the crowd, but our kids on the sideline were more dialed in, more energized. I thought it contributed to us pitching a shutout in the first half, but at the end of the day they brought a ton of energy and it certainly helped our kids.”