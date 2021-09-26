SUPER SENIORS: Louba’s 4 sacks, Young’s 3 TDs help Bears tame Lions

Over 20 seniors chose to use the extra year of eligibility offered by the NCAA due to COVID-19 and return to play football for Lenoir-Rhyne this season. Referred to as “super seniors” by head coach Mike Jacobs prior to the season, many of them played a major role for the Bears during their home opener against Mars Hill on Saturday night.
One such player was Dan Louba, who finished with four sacks to tie the program record set by Brad Lindamood in 2001. Another was Dareke Young, who became only the seventh player in L-R history to catch three touchdown passes in a game while hauling in eight receptions for a game-high 160 yards.
As a result of their efforts, along with numerous other standout performances by the 17th-ranked Bears, L-R was able to bounce back from last week’s loss to Newberry with a 31-16 victory over the Lions. Saturday’s contest was played in front of 5,246 fans at Moretz Stadium, and was the 50th all-time meeting between the Bears and Mars Hill.
“It was incredible,” said Jacobs of having a full-capacity crowd. “I thought not only the crowd, but our kids on the sideline were more dialed in, more energized. I thought it contributed to us pitching a shutout in the first half, but at the end of the day they brought a ton of energy and it certainly helped our kids.”
Following a scoreless opening quarter, L-R (2-1, 1-1 South Atlantic Conference) struck first at the 9:37 mark of the second period. Freshman Dwayne McGee, who finished with 18 carries for 122 yards as he surpassed the 100-yard mark for the fifth time in seven career games, scored from 2 yards out to make it 7-0 in favor of the Bears.
After L-R’s Chase Allbaugh added a 40-yard field goal moments later, Young found the end zone for the first time with 1:01 remaining in the half. Quarterback Grayson Willingham fired a pass to the 6-foot-3, 220-pounder, whose 26-yard catch-and-run gave L-R a 17-0 halftime advantage.
Mars Hill (2-2, 1-1) finally got on the board late in the third quarter, when Lafayette Gurvin capped a five-play, 79-yard drive with a 1-yard TD run. The 2-point conversion was also successful, as Jimmy Urzua found Ty Snelson to cut the deficit to nine at 17-8.
L-R quickly responded with a TD of its own less than a minute later, when Willingham connected with Young for a 32-yard scoring strike to increase the lead to 24-8. Mars Hill’s Gurvin found pay dirt again with 12:33 left in the fourth quarter and Snelson again caught the 2-point conversion pass to make it a one-score game, but Young secured a 7-yard TD pass from Willingham with 9:46 remaining to account for the final score.
“This is what we call like a ‘get back’ win, a momentum shift,” said Young. “We had to get our momentum back and get the ball rolling so we can make a good run.”
Speaking of Willingham, the Bears’ all-time leader in TD passes finished with at least three in a game for the 11th time in his career. The Matthews native was 22-of-40 passing for 287 yards, hooking up with five different receivers including Young, Deondre Lester (seven catches for 75 yards), Tre Luttrell (two catches for 22 yards, Kelin Parsons (four catches for 16 yards) and McGee (one catch for 14 yards).
“He means a lot,” said Young of Willingham. “He’s a guy that didn’t have to come back. He finished grad school last semester, it’s his sixth year of football and not a lot of people get to play six years of football. So he came back for one goal and that was to win a national championship, and we’re sticking with him.”
In addition to his four sacks, Louba also had six tackles (four solo) including 3.5 tackles for loss, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery. L-R’s leading tackler was Eric Jackson with 12 stops (eight solo), while Jon Ross Maye had 11 tackles (seven solo) and the Bears’ remaining sack.
“Man, I’m just happy to be back out there, just having the opportunity to be back with my team,” said Louba. “I suffered an injury in the spring, the first game of the season. I’ve just been rehabbing and training, just praying and hoping that I could come back and do what I’m doing right now with my team.
“We just made it an effort this week to really run to the ball and secure tackles,” he continued. “Coach (Jahmal) Brown and Coach (Shawn) Chaffee put us in great situations and I’m just glad that we could get back to what we do.”
For Mars Hill, Urzua completed 32 of 65 passes for 394 yards, finding nine different receivers. CJ Thompson finished with nine receptions for 145 yards, while Ja'Hari Mitchell caught five passes for 75 yards and Marquis Williams totaled 71 yards on eight catches.
On the ground, Mars Hill was limited to 60 yards on 30 carries, led by Gurvin’s 28 yards on eight attempts. Sixty-three of the Lions’ rushing yards came after halftime, as they had minus-3 rushing yards over the first two quarters.
“I thought our defense did a tremendous job today,” said Jacobs, whose defense was on the field for 95 plays. “... Those kids fought and scraped and clawed, and they got critical stops at critical points of the game. Those guys practiced hard all week and they fought for that win today, and I’m appreciative of that.”
“L-R football stops the run, so it’s nothing new to us,” added Louba. “We just had to get back right and refocus up.”
L-R travels to UVA Wise next Saturday for a 2 p.m. kickoff, while Mars Hill hosts Newberry at 1 p.m.
Notes: Hickory High graduate Tristan Rankin had seven tackles (six solo) for Mars Hill in his return to his hometown. One of the freshman defensive back’s tackles was for a loss, and he also broke up a pass.... Bears kicker Chase Allbaugh made all four of his extra-point attempts and has now made 124 in a row, three shy of tying the NCAA Division II record.... Lenoir-Rhyne has now recorded at least one sack in 46 straight games, and its five sacks on Saturday were the most in a game since registering six in a 49-21 home win over Carson-Newman on Nov. 30, 2019.... The Bears committed 11 penalties totaling 138 yards, while the Lions were whistled for eight penalties totaling 65 yards.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.