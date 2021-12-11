Strong third quarter pushes Red Hawks to first Region win

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — The Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team earned its second road victory of the week on Friday night, defeating host Patrick & Henry Community College 73-52 in Region 10 action.

Sophomore guard Makayla Weaver led the Red Hawks (3-1, 1-1 in Region 10) with a season-high 19 points.

Freshman Keziah Soogrim added a career-high 12 points, and sophomores Kenzley Dunlap (12 points) and Kelis Carmon (10 points) reached double digits in scoring for the second straight game.

Paced by nine points from Dunlap and eight each from Weaver and Carmon, Catawba Valley took a 29-27 lead at halftime against the Patriots (4-5, 4-5).

Scoring the first 13 points of the second half, CVCC used a 24-point third quarter to distance itself for good in the contest en route to the conference win.

The CVCC women’s basketball team returns to the court on Wednesday for its final home game of the 2021 calendar year when it hosts Fayetteville Tech in conference action. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. at the Tarlton Complex.