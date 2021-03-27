Strong 2nd-half start key in Red Hawks' comeback victory

For the second straight night, the Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team used a second-half rally to earn a conference victory, knocking off visiting Central Carolina 66-61 on Thursday night at the Tarlton Complex.

Jaylen Prioleau led the Red Hawks (9-5, 7-5 in Region 10) with a team-high 16 points and seven rebounds, while Cameron Walden added nine points and 16 rebounds.

Central Carolina (4-10, 4-10) made six 3-pointers during the first half of Thursday’s game, which propelled it into a 35-30 halftime lead against Catawba Valley. Walden led the Red Hawks with seven points at the half.

CVCC surged ahead for good in Thursday’s conference contest by scoring the first 14 points of the second half and holding the Cougars scoreless for the first 8:41 of the half.

Strong rebounding, including 20 offensive rebounds — 11 of which came during the second half — also helped secure key second-chance points and free throw opportunities down the stretch to help the Red Hawks secure the Region 10 victory.

Donovan Evans and John Bean added eight points in the win for Catawba Valley, while Demetrius Washington scored seven points.

The CVCC men’s basketball team returns to action today for its third of four straight home conference contests. The Red Hawks face Fayetteville Tech at 3 p.m. at the Tarlton Complex.