State representative visits CVCC's Esports Arena
State representative visits CVCC's Esports Arena

  • Updated
Rep. Jason Saine
Photo courtesy of Catawba Valley Athletics

North Carolina District 97 Representative Jason Saine visited Catawba Valley Community College's Red Hawk Esports Arena last Friday. Esports head coach Cody Dalton led Saine and his son, Jackson, on a tour of the arena, while members of the Red Hawks' Esports team including Jesus Andrade-Chavez, Bradley Jamison, Donavon Ervin, Brandon Boyles, Bailey Patterson, Devante Moore, Addison Elander and Jerron Turner-Clark also participated in the event. CVCC President Dr. Garrett Hinshaw and Board of Trustees Chairman Vance Dalton spoke with Rep. Saine as well. Pictured, from left, are Cody Dalton, Hinshaw, Jason Saine, Jackson Saine and Vance Dalton.

