Stape, Bears edge Indianapolis in NCAA opener

The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s lacrosse team started the season with a home loss to Indianapolis, but the Bears made sure their season wouldn’t end in the same fashion.

LR hosted the Greyhounds in the opening round of the NCAA Division II tournament on Wednesday afternoon, winning 11-10 on a tiebreaking goal from Dylan Stape with under a minute remaining. The victory was the 11th in a row for the Bears, who also collected their 10th straight win at Moretz Stadium since that February loss to Indianapolis.

“I think it was huge,” LR coach Greg Paradine said of starting the NCAA tournament at home. “A one-goal game there, being at home certainly was an advantage. But that’s a credit to our guys’ full season. Being SAC (South Atlantic Conference) champs, they earned the right to play at home.”

The fifth-seeded Greyhounds (14-4) took their first and only lead of the day 45 seconds in on a goal from Bren Jamieson, but Colten McCracken answered less than a minute later with his seventh goal of the season as fourth-seeded LR pulled even at 1-all. Moments later, Tommy Aguilar found the back of the net off an assist from Toron Eccleston to give the Bears a 2-1 lead.

Eccleston added a goal of his own off an assist from Will Canata with less than six minutes left in the opening quarter, while Kyle Hatcher found Bryce Reece for LR’s fourth goal of the contest. Indianapolis responded with a goal from Wyatt Auyer, but the Bears (15-3) still enjoyed a 4-2 advantage at the end of the first period.

Aguilar struck again 27 seconds into the second quarter, while Indianapolis’ James Whiteford had the only other goal of the opening half, which ended with LR leading by a 5-3 margin. Then the teams combined for nine goals in the third quarter.

Eccleston and Canata each scored twice in the third period, with Eccleston’s goals being assisted by Aguilar and McCracken. One of Canata’s goals was unassisted, while the other came off an assist from Aguilar. Victor Powell had the remaining goal for LR in the third, with Myles Moffat supplying the assist.

On the other side, Indianapolis received a pair of third-quarter goals from Parker Johnson to go with one apiece from Owain Braddock and Wyatt Auyer. Braddock’s goal was unassisted, while Easton Ong recorded the assist on Auyer’s second goal of the day.

Trailing 10-7 entering the final quarter, the Greyhounds scored their eighth goal when Braddock put one in with 11:46 remaining. Johnson scored off an assist from Kyle Basch just over a minute later, while another goal from Braddock at the 4:19 mark tied things at 10-all.

That set up LR’s late heroics, with McCracken picking up a ground ball with 53 seconds remaining and streaking the other way. Finding himself double-teamed, McCracken passed the ball to Stape right in front of the net, with the senior short-stick midfielder rocketing a shot past Indianapolis goalkeeper Austin Barnett with 46 seconds to play.

“We like to play in transition and told our guys, ‘If we have something in transition, we’re not calling a timeout,’” said Paradine of the game-winning score. “We had them a little unsettled, we had one of our defensive players throw it to another defensive player for the goal. And that’s the way we play, that’s our style, and we’re gonna stick to it.”

The Greyhounds did get off a shot on the other end, but Braddock’s attempt was stopped by LR goalie Noah Johnson as time expired. Johnson recorded 16 saves in the contest, while Barnett had nine for Indianapolis.

“We knew they were really, really good,” said Paradine of the Greyhounds. “Once you get to this time of year you’re playing against the best teams in the country, and they’ve been very good all year long. We knew we were gonna get their best and they did a great job facing off, we were just fortunate to come out with the win. But credit to those guys, they played incredibly hard all game long.

“I just think we’re a complete team,” he added. “The defense stepped up when we needed a stop there, it was the defense that won the game. ... So when our offense is struggling a little bit we’re deep and we’ve got lots of guys, and I think that’s the biggest thing. We can really score from multiple places and that makes us dangerous.”

Following Wednesday’s win, LR will visit top-seeded Tampa (Florida) in the NCAA quarterfinals on Sunday at 1 p.m. The Spartans are 18-0 this season after losing to the Bears in last year’s quarterfinal round.

“They’ve been the No. 1 team in the country almost all year long, they’re undefeated,” said Paradine of Tampa. “We’ve got to go down to Tampa and we’re looking forward to it. They beat us early in the year (13-8 in a neutral-site game) and we’re looking to see what we’ve got.”

Notes: Lenoir-Rhyne improved to 102-3 all-time when leading after three quarters.... Noah Johnson is now the Bears’ career leader in saves with 623, passing Ryan Crompton. The senior also passed Crompton for the program’s top spot in career wins with his 41st victory.... Indianapolis outshot the Bears 43-35 on Wednesday, and the Greyhounds won 15 of 25 faceoffs.

Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.

