Spearheaded by new coach, L-R ready for upcoming season

“You’ve got a really strong junior class,” said Smith, “which I think is great for us as far as being able to have success and kind of teach our younger players, our underclassmen, how to do things the right way in all aspects.”

He added that he believes “preseason rankings are overrated,” so he doesn’t put too much stock into the Bears being chosen to finish 10th in the SAC during the forthcoming campaign.

“Whether you are selected to finish high or selected to finish low, it doesn’t really matter. It’s just a vote,” said Smith. “So one thing we want to do is we want to use that to our advantage as far as, ‘Fine, we didn’t get the respect we wanted to get early on. That’s fine. It doesn’t matter.’

“For us, it’s about just doing the things that we can do and controlling the things that we can control, and that’s one game at a time,” he added, pinpointing defense, ball control and offensive execution as some of the Bears’ keys to success. “I believe we have the talent we need to succeed, we have the depth, we have the right people on board and the right players, it’s just putting it all together and working hard every single day.”