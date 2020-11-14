Spearheaded by new coach, L-R ready for upcoming season

After three years under former head coach Cameron Sealey, the Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball team will have a new face at the helm in 2020-21. Former William Peace University coach Grahm Smith is set to roam the sidelines for the Bears this winter after leading the Pacers to an overall mark of 39-16 during his two years at the Raleigh-based school, including an NCAA Division III tournament appearance a season ago.
“I’m extremely excited to be here,” said Smith, who was named the 13th head coach in program history this past April. “The opportunity to come to L-R and join the Bears family and be in the community of Hickory has been a great experience so far. Everyone’s been extremely welcoming and supportive, from administration all the way through faculty and staff.
“L-R’s got a lot of history, a rich tradition of success, not just in basketball but in all sports,” he continued. “And obviously in women’s basketball they’ve had success as well, and we’re trying to get them back to those winning ways and that winning tradition. So when the opportunity came about, it was really kind of a no-brainer the way things worked out and I couldn’t see myself being anywhere else but here.”
Last year’s leading scorer and rebounder, junior forward Madeline Hardy, will redshirt this season as she continues to recover from an injury. But Smith believes the Bears have the pieces in place to finish higher in the standings than they did last season, when they were 11-18 overall and 9-13 in South Atlantic Conference play.
“We’ve got three seniors who are returning for us — (guard) Addisen DeLucas, (center) Olivia Nunn and (guard) Kennedy Weigt,” said Smith. “That’s big time, having that experience, players who have kind of been through the grind for a couple years already and understand what it takes to be successful in the classroom and on the basketball court.
“Each is gonna bring a different dynamic and sense of leadership to our program from an experience standpoint, and we’ve got quite a few juniors as well,” he added, specifically naming guards Hanna McClung, Tatum McBride and Alyssa Wagner as well as forward Kiara Moore.
Weigt averaged 10.2 points (third on team) and 2.9 assists (first on team) per game last winter, also shooting a team-best 88.1% from the free-throw line. She was one of only two players to start at least 20 games for the Bears in 2019-20, starting on 23 occasions while appearing in all 29 games.
Sophomore guard Ashley Woodroffe led L-R with 28 starts as a freshman, and she also appeared in all 29 contests. She finished fourth on the team in scoring at 8.1 points per game and was the Bears’ leader in steals with 33, four more than Weigt.
Weigt and Woodroffe will both play large roles again, as will L-R’s aforementioned junior class, which Smith was very complimentary of in advance of the season.
“You’ve got a really strong junior class,” said Smith, “which I think is great for us as far as being able to have success and kind of teach our younger players, our underclassmen, how to do things the right way in all aspects.”
He added that he believes “preseason rankings are overrated,” so he doesn’t put too much stock into the Bears being chosen to finish 10th in the SAC during the forthcoming campaign.
“Whether you are selected to finish high or selected to finish low, it doesn’t really matter. It’s just a vote,” said Smith. “So one thing we want to do is we want to use that to our advantage as far as, ‘Fine, we didn’t get the respect we wanted to get early on. That’s fine. It doesn’t matter.’
“For us, it’s about just doing the things that we can do and controlling the things that we can control, and that’s one game at a time,” he added, pinpointing defense, ball control and offensive execution as some of the Bears’ keys to success. “I believe we have the talent we need to succeed, we have the depth, we have the right people on board and the right players, it’s just putting it all together and working hard every single day.”
The Bears will open at home when they welcome Queens to Shuford Gymnasium for a 2 p.m. tip-off next Saturday. After that they have road contests at Newberry (Nov. 28 at 2 p.m.), Anderson (Dec. 5 at 2 p.m.) and Limestone (Dec. 7 at 5:30 p.m.) before returning home to face Catawba on Dec. 9 at 5:30 p.m.
“The biggest key to success is obviously just the culture that we set and having our players buy into our culture,” said Smith. “… One thing I’m a firm believer in is that you’re never really the same, you’re either gonna be improving and getting better, making positive strides and progress, or you’re gonna be getting worse. So for us it’s about coming in each and every day with that winning attitude, that winning mentality that we want to get better and improve and focus on just each day at a time.
“That’s one day at a time, one practice at a time, one game at a time,” he continued. “And if you focus on that, I think at the end of the year we’ll get to where we want to get to.”
Smith admits that jumping right into conference play due to the COVID-19 pandemic could be a challenge for his squad. Therefore, it will be important to come prepared from the get-go.
“Typically you have a chance to play some nonconference games and kind of develop some chemistry and continuity before you start playing games that really matter and what you play for, so starting off our first game … there’s limited chances for mistakes,” said Smith. “You’ve got to come and bring your ‘A’ game and bring your best night in, night out because you don’t get a chance to play that nonconference game on your schedule and get acclimated.”
Nevertheless, Smith is excited for the season to start.
“On a scale out of 10, I’m probably 10 out of 10,” said Smith. “We’ve been working extremely hard during the entire preseason and through the first three weeks of practice so far, and just putting in our system and our philosophy on offense and defense.
“Obviously the ladies had a long time off from the time they left campus back in March until the time they returned in August.” he continued, “And after that long layoff and now the preparation that’s been taking place day in, day out, I’m excited, our staff’s excited and our players are excited as well.”
2020-21 LENOIR-RHYNE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL ROSTER
Number; Name; Position; Academic Year
#1; Tatum McBride; G; Jr.
#2; Hanna McClung; G; Jr.
#3; Ashley Woodroffe; G; So.
#4; Taylor Cullen; G; Jr.
#10; Kennedy Weigt; G; Sr.
#11; Michaela Dixon; G; So.
#12; Madeline Hardy; F; Jr.
#13; Adalie Harrison; G; Fr.
#14; Addisen DeLucas; G; Sr.
#15; Josie Hise; G; Fr.
#20; Emily Harman; G; Fr.
#21; Mallory Sherrill; C; R-Fr.
#22; Tamera Brown; G; Fr.
#23; Alyssa Wagner; G; Jr.
#25; Laney Fox; G; So.
#30; Blaikley Crooks; G; Fr.
#31; Kiara Moore; F; Jr.
#32; Olivia Nunn; C; Sr.
#33; Korbin Tipton; F; Fr.
#35; Nakia Hooks; F; So.
#42; Sydney Wilson; F; So.
