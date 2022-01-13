Spartanburg Methodist routs Caldwell men 74-54

HUDSON — Visiting Spartanburg Methodist knocked off Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute 74-54 in men's basketball action on Wednesday. The Pioneers led 37-20 at halftime before stretching the final margin to 20 points.

Spartanburg Methodist (12-2, 2-0 Region 10 Division I) was led by a game-high 26 points from Sitony Diedhiou, while Jamarvious Jones added 17. Jameel Brooks chipped in nine points for the Pioneers, who also received eight from Cris Paez.

Toyaz Solomon paced the Cobras (14-3, 1-1) with 12 points, while Deonte Randolph scored nine. Kalib Baker was Caldwell's next highest scorer with seven points.

Caldwell hosts Brunswick on Saturday at noon, while Spartanburg Methodist entertains Brunswick on Sunday at 3 p.m.