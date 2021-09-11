South Carolina rallies to beat ECU 20-17 on FG

The Pirates were hosting a Southeastern Conference team for the first time since South Carolina’s last visit here in 1997.

THE TAKEAWAYSouth Carolina: The Gamecocks had won their debut under Beamer in a shutout against Eastern Illinois, though the coach was quick to point out the importance of improving smaller details such as cutting out penalties.

This time the concerns were more glaring, with Noland struggling to consistently hit targets the Gamecocks didn’t generate much on the ground to help him (106 yards on 39 carries for a 2.7-yard average) and the turnovers piling up. And yet, Noland and the Gamecocks hung in, then pounced when their chance came to win.

ECU: The Pirates had every chance to win this one, starting by hitting that trick-play touchdown on the game’s first offensive snap.

They also had the advantage of South Carolina’s turnover-filled start. But ECU’s offense couldn’t do anything with all those extra chances, leading just 14-0 in a game where it could’ve been up more. That proved costly when South Carolina got its momentum-turning pick-six shortly before halftime to make it a one-possession game. And after its opening-play TD, ECU’s offense managed 193 yards the rest of the day.