South Carolina, Clemson renew rivalry on Gamecocks' home field

A bounce here, a tackle there and it could’ve been even better, South Carolina tight end Nick Muse said.

“We might be 9-2 heading into this,” he said.

Clemson also has reason for optimism with four straight wins after opening 4-3 and falling out of the Top 25 and the national picture. The Tigers had their most complete showing of the season last Saturday as they walloped No. 21 Wake Forest 48-27, the only ranked win they have.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney hated missing the rivalry game last year because of what it means to the people of the Palmetto State.

“It impacts everyone. They’re going to talk about it at church, dinner, Thanksgiving and it’s just a part of the DNA of this state,” Swinney said. “It’s fun to be a part of something like that. It’s better when you win, that’s for sure.”

Coaches of the year Clemson’s Swinney said the job Shane Beamer’s done at South Carolina warrants attention for SEC coach of the year. It was no surprise that Beamer answered back by praising how Swinney deserves the ACC coach of the year honors after leading his team back into contention after a poor start. Both were assistants and recruiting coordinators at their respective schools in the late 2000s.