South Atlantic Conference postpones start of fall sports until Sept. 26

The South Atlantic Conference announced Friday afternoon that the start of fall sports has been delayed until Sept. 26 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This affects football, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country and volleyball.
Teams will compete in conference-only competition with the start of preseason practice beginning in accordance with NCAA bylaws for these sports during the fall 2020 semester, provided health and safety conditions allow these activities.
The Bears’ football schedule had previously undergone changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in the cancellation of two of their nonconference contests. The latest postponement will also force them to cancel the only nonconference game that remained on their schedule, a road game at Barton on Nov. 7.
New schedules for football and the other fall sports will be released when they become available.
“I appreciate the leadership of our conference presidents who have always prioritized the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes, staff and broader campuses as the number one priority,” said Lenoir-Rhyne Vice President for Athletics Kim Pate. “Delaying the start of fall sports will provide the necessary time for our league institutions to implement best practices for a safe return to both campus and competition in this ever-changing landscape.”
Fall competition schedules for the spring championship sports of baseball, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s lacrosse, softball and men’s and women’s tennis will not begin prior to Sept. 26. In regard to the 2020-21 winter sports of men’s and women’s basketball and men’s and women’s indoor track and field, those seasons remain unchanged at this time, and this same policy will be applied to all other Lenoir-Rhyne sports not currently sponsored by the SAC in accordance to their current athletic seasons including triathlon, swimming and weightlifting.
“Our student-athletes are no strangers to hard work and perseverance while continuing to demonstrate their resilience,” said Pate. “We are committed to providing them an exceptional experience both on and off the field while ensuring a safe transition back to sport,” said Pate.
