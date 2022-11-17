 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Solomon scores 20 as Cobras defeat Louisburg

HUDSON — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute men’s basketball team topped visiting Louisburg 87-73 on Wednesday behind 20 points from Toyaz Solomon, 16 from Jalen Miller, 11 from Ray Faison and 10 from Linwood Grandy. The Cobras led 37-33 at halftime before outscoring the Hurricanes 50-40 in the second half

Caleb Mauldin added seven points for Caldwell (4-1), which also got six apiece from RJ Black and Pharrell Boyogueno, four from Jakari Dula, three from Marcus Metcalf and two apiece from Ja’Mais Werts and Wardell Williams. A basket from Faison with 2:13 remaining in the opening half made it 31-29 and gave the Cobras an advantage that they would not relinquish.

Louisburg (2-4) was led by 20 points from Almando Cyrius, while Jordan Kearney added 11, Jimmy Forte and Baron Williams scored nine apiece, Travon Gray and Jayden Munson each finished with six, Tim Robinson had five, Jamel Marbuary scored four and Ayinde Taylor finished with three.

Caldwell visits Catawba Valley Community College next Wednesday at 7 p.m., while Louisburg is at Southwest Virginia on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Toyaz Solomon

Solomon
