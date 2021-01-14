Simmons joins 1,000-point club in Bears’ 98-63 win over UVa Wise

WISE, Va. — Darius Simmons became the 54th player in the 100-year history of the Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball program to reach 1,000 career points on Wednesday, scoring 21 points in 19 minutes in the Bears’ 98-63 road win over UVa Wise at David J. Prior Convention Center. The redshirt senior guard made 8 of 11 field goals including a trio of 3-pointers as L-R posted its first 30-point win since 2018.

Simmons entered the contest with 995 career points and could soon be joined in the 1,000-point club by senior teammate R.J. Gunn, who had 12 points on Wednesday and currently sits at 987 for his collegiate career. Gunn also had six rebounds, and was one of 13 players to score for L-R (4-1, 4-1 South Atlantic Conference).

Freshman Tim Steele added a career-high 14 points in 22 minutes off the Bears’ bench, while Armon Muldrew and Zim Fields scored eight apiece. Mason Hawks and Davion Bradford each supplied seven points, with Tyson McClain and Nas Tyson posting six apiece.

As a team, the Bears dished out 29 assists, just two shy of their single-game record of 31 set in 2000. The win was the 60th for Everick Sullivan since becoming L-R’s head coach in 2016.