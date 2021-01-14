 Skip to main content
Simmons joins 1,000-point club in Bears’ 98-63 win over UVa Wise
Simmons joins 1,000-point club in Bears’ 98-63 win over UVa Wise

  • Updated
Darius Simmons

Lenoir-Rhyne's Darius Simmons (10) gets up in the air for a jump shot in a file photo from last Saturday's game against Lincoln Memorial.

 David Scearce/Record File Photo

WISE, Va. — Darius Simmons became the 54th player in the 100-year history of the Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball program to reach 1,000 career points on Wednesday, scoring 21 points in 19 minutes in the Bears’ 98-63 road win over UVa Wise at David J. Prior Convention Center. The redshirt senior guard made 8 of 11 field goals including a trio of 3-pointers as L-R posted its first 30-point win since 2018.

Simmons entered the contest with 995 career points and could soon be joined in the 1,000-point club by senior teammate R.J. Gunn, who had 12 points on Wednesday and currently sits at 987 for his collegiate career. Gunn also had six rebounds, and was one of 13 players to score for L-R (4-1, 4-1 South Atlantic Conference).

Freshman Tim Steele added a career-high 14 points in 22 minutes off the Bears’ bench, while Armon Muldrew and Zim Fields scored eight apiece. Mason Hawks and Davion Bradford each supplied seven points, with Tyson McClain and Nas Tyson posting six apiece.

As a team, the Bears dished out 29 assists, just two shy of their single-game record of 31 set in 2000. The win was the 60th for Everick Sullivan since becoming L-R’s head coach in 2016.

L-R led 52-29 at halftime and continued to pour it on in the second half. The Bears outrebounded the Cavaliers (0-6, 0-6) 43-28 and made 16 more field goals (40 to 24) and five more 3s (11 to six) than their opponents, with six different players connecting from long range.

Cameron Whiteside was the leading scorer for UVa Wise, tallying 20 points and eight rebounds. He entered as the nation’s top Division II scorer at 29 points per game.

L-R travels to Carson-Newman on Saturday for a 4:30 p.m. tipoff, while UVa-Wise hosts 12th-ranked Queens University of Charlotte at 2 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

UVa Wise 70, Lenoir-Rhyne 63

The Bears hung tough, but couldn’t quite keep up with the Cavaliers on the road Wednesday. Emily Harman (16 points), Olivia Nunn (13), Hanna McClung (11) and Blaikley Crooks (10) all finished with double figures in scoring for Lenoir-Rhyne.

UVa Wise (5-1, 5-1 SAC) put four players in double figures as well, led by an 18-point effort from Caitlyn Ross. Teammates Kalee Johnson, Meg Crawford and Nia Vanzant chipped in 17, 15 and 14 points, respectively.

L-R (1-5, 1-5) was down 20-19 after the opening quarter, 39-35 at halftime and 54-50 through three frames. The Bears are at 23rd-ranked Carson-Newman on Saturday at 4 p.m., while the Cavs visit Newberry at 4:30 p.m.

