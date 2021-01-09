Shorthanded Bears outlast Railsplitters in women’s hoops

Only 10 players suited up for the Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball team on Saturday afternoon, seven of whom received playing time. Of those seven players, three are freshmen and one is a redshirt freshman.

On this day, it didn’t matter that the Bears were going up against a more experienced Lincoln Memorial squad. Nothing was going to stop them from earning their first win of the season, also the first under first-year head coach Grahm Smith, as they emerged victorious by a 63-54 final at Shuford Gym.

“It’s definitely been a long time coming,” said Smith, who was hired by L-R in April after posting an overall record of 135-53 during his first seven seasons as a head coach — five at Dean College in Franklin, Massachusetts, and two at William Peace University in Raleigh. “... The ladies have really bought in 100%, we’ve fought adversity, a lot of challenges have come our way, but this group has been extremely resilient. They’ve bought into our culture, they fight extremely hard and they’ve really focused on just improving each and every day, so I’m really proud of them, they deserve it.

“All the credit goes towards them,” he added. “It’s been a tough year with a lot of adversity, but I’m super proud of them and the way that they continued to fight throughout this entire game.”