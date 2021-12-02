Seabron scores 39, NC State tops Nebraska in 4 OTs

RALEIGH — Dereon Seabron scored a career-high 39 points with 18 rebounds and North Carolina State defeated Nebraska 104-100 in a marathon, four-overtime Atlantic Coast Conference/Big Ten Challenge Wednesday night.

The 39 points was also a record for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

That Seabron, who played 57 minutes, scored four of those points, for the lead and the win, in the last 44 seconds of the wild affair was fitting. He had scored the tying points for the Wolfpack (6-1) in regulation and the the first overtime, and had scored go-ahead points near the end of the second overtime in a game that saw 14 ties and 13 lead changes.

The four-OT game was a first in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge history.

Ebenezer Dowuona scored four points for the Wolfpack but blocked a career-high eight shots. N.C. State had 11 blocks in all.

Alonzo Verge scored 25 points for Nebraska (5-3) before fouling out in the final seconds. He had traded big, last-minute baskets with Seabron throughout the game's six periods. Freshman Bryce McGowens added 24 points and nine rebounds.