Seabron rallies NC State past Virginia Tech 68-63

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Sophomore Dereon Seabron scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half and North Carolina State rallied to beat Virginia Tech 68-63 in Atlantic Coast Conference play on Tuesday night.

Seabron sank 8 of 14 shots from the floor and added 10 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season for the Wolfpack (8-7, 1-3 ACC), who snapped a five-game skid.

Terquavion Smith hit four 3-pointers and scored 17 with seven boards for the Wolfpack. Smith hit seven 3s his last time out, second best in N.C. State history for a freshman, and entered the game second in the ACC with 36 makes from beyond the arc. Jericole Hellems sank three 3s and scored 15.

Virginia Tech (8-6, 0-3) led 33-29 at halftime and 41-34 on a Keve Aluma three-point play with 17:15 left in the game. Seabron sandwiched two layups around a 3-pointer by Hellems to spark a 13-0 run that gave the Wolfpack a 47-41 lead with 13:57 remaining. Smith and Seabron buried back-to-back 3s to cap the spurt. A basket by Aluma ended the run, but Hellems answered with a 3-pointer and a layup to push the lead to nine with 12:28 left.