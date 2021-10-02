Sciba's kick lifts No. 24 Wake Forest to 37-34 victory

WINSTON-SALEM — Nick Sciba kicked a 29-yard field goal with 22 seconds left and No. 24 Wake Forest beat Louisville 37-34 on Saturday to remain unbeaten.

Sam Hartman threw for 324 yards and two touchdowns to lead the offense for the Demon Deacons (5-0, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who got a huge boost late from Justice Ellison with several patient and chain-moving runs on the go-ahead drive.

Louisville (3-2, 1-1) got a final drive with a chance to tie and no timeouts, but the Cardinals’ desperate, lateral-filled play never got across midfield before Wake Forest’s Rondell Bothroyd recovered the loose ball to end this one after time had expired.

Malik Cunningham had a big day for the Cardinals, throwing for two scores while running for two additional TDs. His biggest throw of the day came when he hit Tyler Harrell over the middle in a frenetic final few minutes, and Harrell pulled away down the left sideline from four black jerseys in pursuit for a 75-yard touchdown that tied the game at 34 with 3:01 left.

