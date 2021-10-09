Sanders' late TD catch helps Georgia Tech beat Duke 31-27

DURHAM — Adonicas Sanders caught a 36-yard touchdown throw from Jeff Sims with 51 seconds left to help Georgia Tech rally past Duke 31-27 on Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets (3-3, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) got the ball with 1:42 left and no timeouts at their own 12-yard line. But Sims targeted Sanders for the two big plays on the go-ahead drive, first when he beat Jeremiah Lewis deep down the right side for a 37-yard gain.

Then came Sanders' catch at the goal line, securing the deep ball despite Lewis committing a pass-interference penalty in a desperate attempt to break up the pass.

Those were Sanders’ only catches of the game.

Duke (3-3, 0-2) had one more drive to respond and crossed midfield, but Juanyeh Thomas intercepted an overthrown ball from Gunnar Holmberg over the middle with 15 seconds left to seal this one.

Sims threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions for Georgia Tech, which scored the game’s first 14 points but found itself in a tight finish to the final seconds. One of those three scoring throws was a 77-yard pass to Jahmyr Gibbs – who was left completely uncovered coming out of the backfield for an easy catch-and-run on the left side on the Yellow Jackets’ first possession.