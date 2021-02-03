SAC updates 2021 basketball championship format

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The South Atlantic Conference, which includes Lenoir-Rhyne, recently announced an updated format for its 2021 Pilot Flying J Basketball Championships.
Traditionally, the SAC Pilot Flying J Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships feature the top eight teams with quarterfinals being played at the higher seeds and the semifinals and finals being played at a neutral site. The 2021 championships will now feature all 13 teams and will be contested at the higher seeds throughout the tournament beginning with the opening round of play on Saturday, Feb. 27.
“This has been an extraordinary season and our basketball programs have persevered over the past few months,” said SAC Commissioner Patrick Britz. “Based on the fact few, if any, of our teams are going to be able to complete a full SAC season, we felt it was best to provide the opportunity to compete in the tournament to all 13 teams and not just the top eight this season. We will continue to explore the most equitable way to seed the teams at the end of the season knowing not everyone is going to be able to complete the same number of games.”
The winners of the opening round will advance to the quarterfinals with the top three seeds receiving byes into the quarterfinals, which will be played on Monday, March 1, at the higher seeds. The championships will continue with the semifinals on Thursday, March 4, at the higher seeds.
The finals will be held on Sunday, March 7, at the highest remaining seed in both men’s and women’s basketball.
To find out more information about the 2021 SAC Pilot Flying J Basketball Championships, visit www.thesac.com.
2021 SAC Pilot Flying J Basketball Championships
Opening Round – Feb. 27
Game 1 – #8 at #9
Game 2 – #10 at #7
Game 3 – #11 at #6
Game 4 – #12 at #5
Game 5 – #13 at #4
Quarterfinal Round – March 1
Game 6 – Game 1 winner at #1
Game 7 – Game 2 winner at #2
Game 8 – Game 3 winner at #3
Game 9 – Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner (at higher seed)
Semifinal Round – March 4
Game 10 – Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner (at higher seed)
Game 11 – Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner (at higher seed)
Championship – March 7