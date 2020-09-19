SAC to start 2020-21 hoops season in November

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROCK HILL, S.C. — On Friday, the South Atlantic Conference Presidents Council made the decision to begin intercollegiate competition in men's and women's basketball for the 2020-21 season on Saturday, Nov. 21. Teams will also be permitted to begin full team practices on Thursday, Oct. 22.

The start date of other winter sports (indoor track and field, swimming and diving and wrestling) will be up to each institution's discretion.

The SAC men's and women's basketball teams will play a 20-game conference schedule with the opportunity for teams to play an additional two nonconference opponents, if teams choose to.

"Our schools have been able to conduct in-person classes and practice activities this fall, and while there have been positive cases and other issues, they have been able to manage them effectively," SAC commissioner Patrick Britz stated. "The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and fans is still our top priority, but we are confident that we can begin playing some basketball games in November and prepare for all of our sports to compete in the spring semester."