SAC foes LR, Newberry meet with Bishops’ Trophy on the line

For the 89th time, the Lenoir-Rhyne and Newberry football teams are set to face off. And for the 36th time in the history of their rivalry, the Bears and Wolves will play for the Bishops’ Trophy, which Newberry is currently in possession of after defeating the Bears 28-21 last year.

Twelve-ranked LR enters Saturday’s homecoming game at Moretz Stadium at 6-1 overall and 5-0 in South Atlantic Conference play, while the 16th-ranked Wolves are currently 6-1 and 4-1. The Bears have won five straight games, while Newberry has collected two wins in a row.

Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m.

“I expect a really good game between two of the top teams in the SAC,” LR coach Mike Jacobs said during a pre-recorded edition of the Bears’ Facebook Live show that was released on Thursday. “I think that Coach (Todd) Knight’s done a great job. They have quite a bit of their roster coming back, especially offensively, from a conference championship team and then a team that went on the road and beat a really good West Florida team last year in the NCAA playoffs, so they’re extremely talented.

“They provide a huge challenge and right now they’re the defending champs,” he added. “... Newberry’s always got a ton of really good football players and they play hard, they do a nice job defensively, and I think it’s gonna be a heck of a game Saturday.”

Offensively, redshirt sophomore Mario Anderson leads the Wolves’ rushing attack with 818 yards and 11 touchdowns on 110 carries, and that’s despite missing a game. And quarterback Dre Harris, a graduate student from Greenville, South Carolina, has been banged up in recent weeks but is capable of getting it done both through the air and on the ground.

Thus far, Harris has 809 yards and five TDs on 61-of-92 (66.3%) passing. He also has 44 carries for 153 yards and three scores.

Newberry’s top wide receiver is graduate student Deshun Kitchings, who has 20 receptions for 431 yards and three TDs. Three other receivers also have over 100 yards for the Wolves — graduate student Bryson Woodruff (16 receptions for 284 yards and a TD), senior Andre Banks (16 catches for 211 yards and two scores) and graduate student Tommy Washington (12 receptions for 135 yards and three TDs).

Jacobs called Anderson “a big, physical kid” who “is the key to their offense.” He added that “Dre Harris has been in and out a little bit, but their backup’s done a nice job. And then they seem to have wide receivers that have been there for a long time that have made a lot of plays for them, so they’re challenging to defend for us.”

On the other side, LR’s ground game has picked up steam in recent weeks. Sophomores Dwayne McGee and Zyheir Dillard have both rushed for over 100 yards in each of the past two games, with McGee totaling 229 yards and two TDs on 37 carries and Dillard amassing 225 yards and a score on 22 carries.

Sophomore quarterback Sean White has continued to improve as well, completing over 60% of his passes in four of his last five games. For the season, he has 1,362 yards and 11 TDs on 100-of-166 (60.2%) passing.

Several receivers have also stepped up for LR throughout the year, including sophomore Kelin Parsons, who had six catches for 117 yards in last week’s 34-0 victory at Barton. Parsons and senior Ryan Carter each have 23 receptions this season, with Parsons totaling 374 yards and four TDs and Carter amassing 315 yards and a score.

Jacobs said that Parsons and Carter “have been as consistent as any two players in our football program.” He added that he’s “hoping Sean continues to grow and get better each week, be efficient with what we’re asking him to do, make really good decisions when he’s asked to do it — whether it be checks at the line of scrimmage or on RPO (run-pass option) situations — and protect the football.

“If he does those things,” added Jacobs of White,” then we’ll have ourselves in position to potentially win the game.”