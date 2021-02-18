Rozzelle sets wins mark as Red Hawks sweep Bantams

The Red Hawks added five more runs in the sixth inning, including a two-run double by James Hinson, an RBI triple from Brett Eurey, an RBI double from Jose Vargas and an RBI single by Rhodes.

Freshman pitcher Matias Marchesini earned the win on the mound in relief for CVCC, improving to 1-0 on the season. He allowed two hits, no runs and one walk in his two-inning appearance.

Red Hawk starting pitcher Jordan Davis and relievers Trey Lambert, Derrius York, Jonah Milchuck and Marchesini combined to allow just three earned runs, seven hits and struck out seven Bantam batters.

Game 2: No. 19 CVCC 7, USC Union 2

Second baseman Chandler Blackwelder tallied two hits, including a three-run home run, leading the Red Hawks to the Game 2 win and a sweep of the Bantams.

After scoring one run in each of the first three innings to take an early 3-2 lead, Blackwelder added his fourth-inning blast — the first home run of the season for CVCC — to make it four-run Red Hawk lead.

Outfielders Masashi Takegama and Brett Eurey and third baseman Jordan Montgomery also had two hits apiece for the Red Hawks on offense in game two. Takegama and Montgomery both recorded an RBI double each in the contest.