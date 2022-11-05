ROAD WARRIORS: LR football crushes Catawba, remains unbeaten on road

SALISBURY — The Lenoir-Rhyne football team has suffered three losses in 2022, with all three of those defeats coming at home. But the Bears haven’t had any trouble on the road, where they are 4-0 this fall following Saturday’s 62-10 rout of Catawba.

LR (7-3, 6-2 South Atlantic Conference) scored at least 14 points in every quarter as they snapped a two-game losing streak while extending the rival Indians’ skid to nine games. Catawba moved to 1-9 overall and 0-8 in SAC play.

Sean White got the scoring started for the Bears with a 12-yard touchdown run just over five minutes in, while an 8-yard scoring scamper from Zyheir Dillard made it 14-0 later in the opening quarter. White added a 6-yard TD run at the 9:18 mark of the second quarter before a 35-yard TD burst from Dwayne McGee less than three minutes later increased LR’s advantage to 28-0.

Catawba’s first points came on a 28-yard field goal from Clayton Crile with 4:05 left in the second quarter, but Dillard responded with a 9-yard TD run to put LR up 34-3 at the half. By the end of the third period, the Bears led 48-3 thanks to a 7-yard TD pass from White to Malik Simmons and a 1-yard scoring run from McGee.

Following a 1-yard TD run from the Bears’ Austin Cagle six seconds into the fourth quarter, Catawba found the end zone on a 1-yard run from Daniel Parker at the 8:34 mark before another 1-yard TD run —this time from LR’s Jadus Davis — accounted for the final score with 4:20 to play.

White completed 15 of 20 passes for 269 yards, while Cagle was 3-of-3 passing for 33 yards and Jalen Ferguson completed his only pass for an 11-yard gain. Twelve different receivers caught passes for the Bears, led by Jakobe Lane with 75 yards on two receptions. Dominique Marshall added four catches for 53 yards, with Kelin Parsons totaling 50 yards on four grabs of his own.

After being held to 12 yards on 21 carries in its previous game, LR amassed 239 yards on 40 carries during Saturday’s contest. McGee had 78 yards on 10 carries, while Dillard finished with 12 carries for 65 yards and Davis chipped in five carries for 33 yards.

Defensively, LR limited Catawba quarterback Ridge Jacobs to 9-of-21 passing for 61 yards, with the Indians’ ground game totaling 81 yards on 33 carries. Marquece Williams was the Indians’ leading rusher with 13 carries for 39 yards, while Will Sheehan led them through the air with three catches for 23 yards.

With Saturday’s win, LR’s Mike Jacobs is now 60-15 in seven seasons as a head coach. After posting a 42-8 record in four seasons at Notre Dame College in Ohio, Jacobs is 18-7 since being hired as the Bears’ coach in December 2019.

The Bears will complete the regular season with a home game against Tusculum next Saturday at 1 p.m., while Catawba hosts Carson-Newman at the same time.