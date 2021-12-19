Richmond beats NC State for 1st time in program history

CHARLOTTE — Grant Golden scored 19 points, Jacob Gilyard had 13 points and 10 assists for the senior’s fourth career double-double, and Richmond won its fourth straight in beating North Carolina State 83-74 at the Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout on Friday night.

Richmond (7-4) beat N.C. State for the first time in program history, moving to 1-5.

Gilyard cut to the rim and finished a nice pass from Nathan Cayo to extend Richmond’s lead to 76-71 with 1:20 left. Gilyard added two free throws with 58.3 seconds remaining to make it 78-73. N.C. State went 1 of 2 at the line and Richmond did the same at the other end with 36.4 secs left.

N.C. State missed a long 3-pointer, but got the offensive rebound and Matt Grace made a key block of Dereon Seabron’s shot under the basket. Gilyard made it a three-possession lead with two free throws.

Tyler Burton added 16 points with eight rebounds for Richmond. Nathan Cayo scored all 14 of his points in the first half, doubling his season average.

The difference came at the free-throw line. Richmond entered ranked last in the Atlantic 10 Conference in free-throw percentage at 63%, and made 14 of 18 (78%) while N.C. State was 21 of 34 (62%).