‘Reeling In For Red Hawks’ fundraiser set for Dec. 12

The Catawba Valley Community College bass fishing team will be holding its “Reeling In For Red Hawks” fundraising tournament on Saturday, Dec. 12, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will be held on Lake Hickory at the Wittenburg ramp. Entry into the tournament is $100 per team and $10 for the Big Fish competition.

Funds raised from the event will provide scholarship opportunities for current and future Red Hawk anglers as well as travel expenses, equipment and tournament entry fees.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We are very fortunate to live in an area with a great fishing community,” said CVCC bass fishing head coach Angela Mayo. “We have received a lot of support for our program, but this tournament is a great opportunity for everyone to come out and enjoy a day on the water and support the CVCC anglers at the same time.”

It’s been a monumental second season for the CVCC bass fishing team, which already has qualified five Red Hawk anglers for the Fishing League Worldwide and Bassmaster College National Championships, while two anglers recently qualified for the North Carolina B.A.S.S. State Team.

Mayo believes support from “Reeling In For Red Hawks” will help her program continue its positive momentum.