Reeling Hurricanes set to face No. 18 NC State

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami has never gone through something quite like this.

Back-to-back losses, each by three points or less, and both coming when the Hurricanes had the ball inside the opponents’ red zone with a chance to tie or win the game in the final seconds. In nearly a century of football at Miami, that’s never happened.

Until now.

A season that started with high expectations for the Hurricanes has turned into a salvage operation, and Miami (2-4, 0-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) will seek to avoid its worst start in nearly half a century when it plays host to No. 18 North Carolina State (5-1, 2-0) tonight.

“It will be an important week for us to fix some things that are ailing us,” Miami coach Manny Diaz said. “I can’t fault our effort, our heart, our mental toughness, but there are some obvious things that we’ve got to get corrected to give ourselves a chance to win these games.”

The Hurricanes are coming off a 30-28 loss to Virginia where a would-be-game-winning field goal bounced off the left upright on the final play, and a 45-42 loss at North Carolina where Miami got to the Tar Heels’ 16-yard line before turning the ball over with six seconds remaining.