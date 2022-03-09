Red-hot Bears win 18th straight, torch USC Aiken

With Tuesday evening’s rain providing a steady beat on the dugout roof at Lenoir-Rhyne, the PA system blared out Neil Diamond’s "Sweet Caroline" following the Bears’ 11-0 domination of USC Aiken. Truly, the good times have never felt so good for LR baseball.
Tuesday’s shutout of the Pacers ran the winning streak for the Bears (21-1) to 18 games, the longest consecutive stretch of victories in a single season in program history. It also kept LR, ranked 15th nationally, unbeaten in 17 outings on its home turf at Durham Field. No other college baseball team — regardless of division — has as many wins as the Bears at this point of the season.
“We’ve had great leadership, good team camaraderie. The energy is off the charts. I think the guys have really just bought into that,” said LR coach Chris Ramirez. “It’s really cliché, but we’re literally taking it one game at a time.”
The torrid Bears showed no signs of cooling off anytime soon and put the three elements of winning baseball on display against the Pacers — pitching, defense and hitting. Starter and winning LR pitcher Tanner Moyers threw five nearly flawless innings.
Moyers, now 2-0 on the hill, needed just 61 pitches to get through five frames. He struck out seven without issuing a walk and gave up just three hits.
“He (Moyers) really did set the tone. That’s one of our little sayings and mottos,” Ramierez said. “Pitching and defense sets the tone and Moyers did a great job of that tonight.”
USC Aiken went down in order in the top of the first and in the bottom half of the inning, the Bears spotted Moyers with a two-run cushion. Cole Laskowski shot a one-out single up the middle. Drew Yniesta followed with a drive to left field that just kept carrying until it went over the fence. It was Yniesta’s fourth home run this season.
“Drew Yniesta is as dangerous of a college baseball player as there is in the country,” Ramirez said. “He got us going with the home run in the first.”
Moyers retired the first four Pacers he faced. Josh Sharp broke that string when he slapped a base hit to right with one out in the second inning. But after a fly ball to the LR outfield for the second out, Bears catcher Nick Clarno eliminated Sharp from the base paths as well as the Pacers' early threat with a pinpoint laser to second on an attempted steal.
“Nick Clarno is our game one catcher and as defensive as any catcher I’ve ever coached,” praised Ramirez. “He has a great chance to be a draft pick in this year’s draft. He’s got an electric arm, it’s a weapon.”
The Bears added three more runs in their second at-bat. Anthony Porrino and Matt Mackey led off the inning with back-to-back singles. David Bell drove in the first of three second-inning tallies with an RBI fielder’s choice. Another single by Wade Cuda drove in the second run before Laskowski’s sacrifice fly to center brought home the third, and the rout was on.
The Bears chased Pacers starter Jacob Fletcher after just 38 pitches in 1 1/3 innings.
LR added a single run in the fifth, two more in the sixth and a three-spot in the seventh. Every starter in the Bears’ lineup had at least one hit, six scored runs and six were credited with driving in runs. All told, LR ripped five USC Aiken pitchers for 13 hits.
“Everybody in the lineup had a hit. That’s our strength,” Ramirez said. “We’re good one through nine. When we do that, one through nine, every inning feels like an inning we can score.”
Meanwhile, the LR bullpen and defense refused to let the Pacers come close to scoring. For its part, the Bears’ defense played errorless baseball. Moyers turned the ball over to Maiden High graduate Spencer Floyd in the sixth. Floyd struck out three and surrendered a hit in his one inning of work.
Joey Cobb, Henry Cartrett and Roland Thivierage also each worked an inning out of the Bears’ bullpen. The five LR hurlers combined for 13 strikeouts and three walks while giving up four singles and a double. Every pitcher for the Bears had at least one strikeout.
“All those relief pitchers came in and did the same,” Ramirez said. “A lot of times you want that momentum to just keep passing it on to the next guy. Those guys were great.”
Yniesta had two hits, including the two-run homer, and drove in three runs. Porrino, Cuda and Brayden Collett each had two hits.
Fletcher, the USC Aiken starter, was tagged with the loss. Jeff Cyr had a double, the lone extra-base hit for the Pacers.
Both teams will return to their respective conferences on Friday to begin three-game weekend series.
USC Aiken, now 8-10, hosts Columbus State in the Peach Belt Conference on Friday at 6 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. On the other side, LR travels to Greeneville, Tennessee, to take on South Atlantic Conference foe Tusculum in a single game on Friday at 6 p.m. and a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m.
“My philosophy is we don’t look past today’s game, so today’s game is the most important game of the year,” Ramirez said. “And now Friday versus Tusculum is the most important one next.”
Note: The Lenoir-Rhyne softball team swept a doubleheader against Limestone on Tuesday in Hickory, winning 6-1 and 2-0 to move to 19-6 overall, 4-0 in SAC play and 14-0 at home. As for the Saints, they fell to 19-4 overall and 2-1 in league contests.