Red-hot Bears win 18th straight, torch USC Aiken

The Bears added three more runs in their second at-bat. Anthony Porrino and Matt Mackey led off the inning with back-to-back singles. David Bell drove in the first of three second-inning tallies with an RBI fielder’s choice. Another single by Wade Cuda drove in the second run before Laskowski’s sacrifice fly to center brought home the third, and the rout was on.

The Bears chased Pacers starter Jacob Fletcher after just 38 pitches in 1 1/3 innings.

LR added a single run in the fifth, two more in the sixth and a three-spot in the seventh. Every starter in the Bears’ lineup had at least one hit, six scored runs and six were credited with driving in runs. All told, LR ripped five USC Aiken pitchers for 13 hits.

“Everybody in the lineup had a hit. That’s our strength,” Ramirez said. “We’re good one through nine. When we do that, one through nine, every inning feels like an inning we can score.”

Meanwhile, the LR bullpen and defense refused to let the Pacers come close to scoring. For its part, the Bears’ defense played errorless baseball. Moyers turned the ball over to Maiden High graduate Spencer Floyd in the sixth. Floyd struck out three and surrendered a hit in his one inning of work.