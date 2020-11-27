Red Hawks wrap up fall Rocket League season

The Catawba Valley Community College Esports program recently completed its fall 2020 season.

The Red Hawks competed on the PlayVS platform this fall in the video game, “Rocket League.” Four student-athletes competed on the Red Hawks Esports team this semester — Bradley Jamison, Devin Vanhorn, Cody Lawing and Edward Yang.

Jamison, Vanhorn, Lawing and Yang competed against many four-year colleges and universities, including Temple and Ontario Tech (Canada) and also against in-state institutions such as UNC Charlotte and Johnson C. Smith.

“I am super proud of Bradley, Devin, Cody and Edward for how they represented Red Hawk Nation,” said CVCC Esports head coach Cody Dalton. “First and foremost, all four young men are tremendous student-athletes, and it’s been fun watching them bond and grow together as a team. I’m excited to see what they will do in the future not only competitively, but also in the classroom as well.”

The CVCC Esports program was founded in the summer of 2019 and started competition last fall in Super Smash Bros. on the Nintendo Switch through National Junior College Athletic Association Esports. Both Jamison and teammate Brandon Boyles were the first two signees to the program.