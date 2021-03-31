Red Hawks' win streak at 5 after 112-66 victory

The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team celebrated the careers of its nine sophomore student-athletes on Monday night in a big way, scoring a season high in points in a 112-66 victory against Guilford Tech at the Tarlton Complex.

The win, which is the fifth straight for the Red Hawks, improves their record to 11-5 overall and 9-5 in Region 10 play.

Catawba Valley took a 56-37 halftime lead against Guilford Tech (7-13, 4-13) led by a trio of sophomores, including 13 points from guard John Bean, eight points from forward Tony Hauser and seven points from guard Jaylen Prioleau.

The Red Hawks continued their offensive showcase during the second half, scoring a season-best for a half — 56 points. Freshman guard A.J. Daniels scored 14 of his team-high 16 points during the second half.

Five CVCC men’s basketball players reached double figures in Monday’s Region contest, including Bean with 15 points, Darien Wynn and E.J. Thomas each with 12 points and Hauser with 10 points.

There were also a total of 13 made 3-pointers in Monday’s conference games — tied for the most threes made by the Red Hawks in a game this season.

The CVCC men’s basketball team closes its regular season tonight with a road contest at second-ranked Davidson-Davie Community College. Tipoff between the Red Hawks and Storm is set for 7 p.m. in Thomasville.