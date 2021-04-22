Red Hawks win “Battle of the Bridge” against Cobras

Behind a strong pitching performance from Ian Asken and 12 hits at the plate, the fourth-ranked Catawba Valley Community College baseball team defeated rival Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute 11-2 in seven innings on Wednesday afternoon during the second “Battle of the Bridge” meeting on the diamond this season — this time held at L.P. Frans Stadium.

With the win, Catawba Valley improves to 34-8 overall on the season.

Scoreless through the game’s first two innings, the Red Hawks scored all 11 of their runs from the third through sixth innings.

Designated hitter Will Samuelson’s RBI double broke open the game’s scoring in the third inning, and third baseman Jordan Montgomery added two more runs on an RBI double of his own during the inning. Right fielder Brett Eurey added the fourth and final run of the third inning on an RBI single to make it a 4-0 lead for CVCC.

Asken allowed no hits through the game’s first 3 1/3 innings, and he finished Wednesday’s Region game with a career-high nine strikeouts, earning his third win of the season.