Red Hawks win 95-55, score most points in opener since 2005

The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team scored the most points in a season opener in more than 15 years on Friday with a 95-55 victory against the Montreat JV team at the Tarlton Complex.

Playing in their first games in a Red Hawk uniform, Derrick Molden and Quincy Martin led the Red Hawks with 13 and 12 points, respectively, while sophomores Cameron Walden and John Bean added 10 points apiece.

Catawba Valley (1-0) raced out to an 11-0 lead early in Friday’s nonconference contest against the Cavaliers, eventually taking a 42-21 lead at halftime.

Donovan Evans led the first-half charge for CVCC with seven points, while Walden, Molden and Martin each tallied six points apiece.

Just as they had done in the first half, Catawba Valley started the second half on a run, scoring the first 10 points of the half against Montreat.

Behind seven points from Molden and six from Martin in the second half, Catawba Valley pulled away even further, recording the first win for a CVCC athletic team this school year.

The Red Hawks return to action on Wednesday when they start Region 10 play on the road against Guilford Tech. Tip off at the Mary Perry Ragsdale YMCA in Jamestown is set for 7 p.m.