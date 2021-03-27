Red Hawks win 13th Region crown, clinch national berth in Iowa

Friday's championship win didn’t come easy. Awaiting CVCC in the Region final was a third-seeded Fayetteville Tech team, which not only knocked off No. 2 Cape Fear in five sets during the second semifinal match Friday, but also took the Red Hawks to a five-set thriller during the regular season.

“They’re competitive, and they don’t let any balls hit the floor,” Pogue said of the Trojans. “You have to earn your points against them. They are super competitive and very well coached.”

Despite falling behind 5-0 in the first game of the final against the Trojans, CVCC rallied to win the opening set, 25-20.

The Red Hawks would win set two 25-16 and put themselves in position to clinch the Region title in three straight, but the Trojans fought back, winning set three, 25-20.

Fayetteville Tech (9-3) would threaten a fifth set, taking a 11-6 lead in set four, but the Red Hawks rallied late. Down 24-22, CVCC won the final four points of the set, coming back once again against the Trojans to take a thrilling 26-24 set victory and clinching the championship.