Red Hawks use big 2nd half to beat Hurricanes
Nasim Fuller

Catawba Valley Community College’s Nasim Fuller, 20, drives in for a layup as Louisburg’s Jahiem Niblett, 32, and Dedric Powell, 2, look on during Wednesday’s game in Hickory. Fuller tied his career high with 33 points as the Red Hawks earned a 92-76 victory over the Hurricanes.

 Cody Dalton/Catawba Valley Athletics

The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team used a record-setting second half to overcome a halftime deficit and defeat Louisburg 92-76 at the Tarlton Complex on Wednesday night.

Trailing 30-27 at halftime, the Red Hawks (7-6, 3-3 in Region 10) outscored the Hurricanes 65-46 during the second half, led by 25 second-half points from freshman Nasim Fuller.

The 65-point second half ties the Catawba Valley record for points in a half.

Fuller led CVCC with 33 points — tying his career high in scoring. The 30-point performance for Fuller was his third this season, which is a new program record.

Red Hawk forward Shad Thomas notched his 10th double-double of the season, scoring 13 points and grabbing a career-high 21 rebounds.

Anthony Allen also reached double figures in scoring for CVCC with 11 points.

The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team returns to action on Saturday for a road conference contest against Pitt. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. in Greenville.

