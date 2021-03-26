Red Hawks use 2nd-half surge to stun Bobcats

The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team used a second-half rally to stun visiting Bryant & Stratton on Wednesday night, winning 81-78 at the Tarlton Complex.

With the win, the Red Hawks improve to 8-5 overall and 6-5 in Region 10 play.

CVCC trailed in most of Wednesday’s conference game, but took its first lead of the game — 77-74 — with 1:23 left on a bank shot 3-pointer from Demetrius Washington, who scored all 12 of his points during the second half.

Sophomore guard Jaylen Prioleau also made six key free throws down the stretch for his team, and he finished in double figures with 11 points.

Charles Bryson led all CVCC scorers with 18 points, while Darien Wynn added 12 points.

The Red Hawks, who trailed 37-31 at halftime, outscored the Bobcats (6-8, 5-8 in Region 10) by a 50-41 margin in the second half.

The CVCC men’s basketball team returned to the court Thursday for the second straight day of competition when it hosted Central Carolina. The Red Hawks are also scheduled to host Fayetteville Tech on Saturday at 3 p.m.