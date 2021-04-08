 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Red Hawks upset Hurricanes, advance to Region semifinals
0 comments

Red Hawks upset Hurricanes, advance to Region semifinals

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
E.J. Thomas

Catawba Valley Community College’s E.J. Thomas, 44, puts up a shot in a file photo from earlier this season. Thomas led the Red Hawks with 22 points in their 84-79 win over Louisburg in the quarterfinals of the Region 10 tournament Tuesday in Louisburg.

 Cody Dalton, Catawba Valley Athletics

LOUISBURG — The fourth-seeded Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team advanced to the Region 10 semifinals on Tuesday with an 84-79 victory against host No. 3 seed Louisburg at the Roger Taylor Center.

Sophomore forward E.J. Thomas led Catawba Valley (13-6) in its tournament quarterfinal victory, scoring 22 points — one point shy of a career-high performance.

Sophomore guards Jaylen Prioleau and Donovan Evans also reached double figures in scoring with 14 points each.

Trailing 39-36 at halftime, the Red Hawks outscored the Hurricanes (11-7) 39-23 during the second half.

Tied 65-65 with 8:30 to go, CVCC scored eight-straight points, including six by sophomore forward Tony Hauser, to grab the advantage late.

Louisburg rallied to pull within 79-77 with 25 seconds to go, but Catawba Valley made 13 of its 21 free throws during the second half, holding on to advance in the Region 10 tournament.

The tournament victory for the Red Hawks against the Hurricanes is their first in four meetings and avenges a 95-90 loss in last year’s Region 10 semifinals.

Winners of seven of their last eight games, the Red Hawks now take on top-seeded Davidson-Davie (18-2) on the road tonight at 7 p.m. for a chance to play in Saturday’s Region 10 championship game against the winner of the other semifinal between Sandhills and Pasco-Hernando (Florida).

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert